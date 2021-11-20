These 4 Measures Indicate That GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is GreenTree Hospitality Group's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2021 GreenTree Hospitality Group had CN¥290.0m of debt, an increase on CN¥70.0m, over one year. But on the other hand it also has CN¥1.02b in cash, leading to a CN¥727.4m net cash position.

How Strong Is GreenTree Hospitality Group's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:GHG Debt to Equity History November 20th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that GreenTree Hospitality Group had liabilities of CN¥1.06b falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥997.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥1.02b and CN¥445.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total CN¥594.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are worth a total of CN¥5.93b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, GreenTree Hospitality Group also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

And we also note warmly that GreenTree Hospitality Group grew its EBIT by 10% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine GreenTree Hospitality Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While GreenTree Hospitality Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, GreenTree Hospitality Group recorded free cash flow of 39% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

Although GreenTree Hospitality Group's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of CN¥727.4m. And it also grew its EBIT by 10% over the last year. So we don't have any problem with GreenTree Hospitality Group's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with GreenTree Hospitality Group (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

