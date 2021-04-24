These 4 Measures Indicate That Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Grand Canyon Education's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Grand Canyon Education had US$107.8m of debt in December 2020, down from US$140.9m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$256.6m in cash, so it actually has US$148.8m net cash.

How Strong Is Grand Canyon Education's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:LOPE Debt to Equity History April 24th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Grand Canyon Education had liabilities of US$118.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$151.5m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$256.6m and US$68.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$54.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Grand Canyon Education's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$5.16b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Succinctly put, Grand Canyon Education boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The good news is that Grand Canyon Education has increased its EBIT by 3.1% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Grand Canyon Education's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Grand Canyon Education may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Grand Canyon Education's free cash flow amounted to 48% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Grand Canyon Education has US$148.8m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it also grew its EBIT by 3.1% over the last year. So we are not troubled with Grand Canyon Education's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Grand Canyon Education you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

