These 4 Measures Indicate That Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Global Industrial's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Global Industrial had debt of US$30.0m, up from none in one year. However, it does have US$23.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$6.50m. NYSE:GIC Debt to Equity History September 11th 2022

How Strong Is Global Industrial's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Global Industrial had liabilities of US$219.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$98.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$23.5m as well as receivables valued at US$135.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$159.1m.

Given Global Industrial has a market capitalization of US$1.15b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Carrying virtually no net debt, Global Industrial has a very light debt load indeed.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Global Industrial has very little debt (net of cash), and boasts a debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.054 and EBIT of 195 times the interest expense. Indeed relative to its earnings its debt load seems light as a feather. On top of that, Global Industrial grew its EBIT by 39% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Global Industrial's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Global Industrial recorded free cash flow of 46% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Global Industrial's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Global Industrial's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Global Industrial you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

