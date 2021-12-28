These 4 Measures Indicate That Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Gaia's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Gaia had US$6.15m of debt, up from US$4.00m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$14.4m in cash, so it actually has US$8.28m net cash.

How Strong Is Gaia's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:GAIA Debt to Equity History December 28th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Gaia had liabilities of US$24.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$13.8m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$14.4m in cash and US$2.59m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$20.8m.

Given Gaia has a market capitalization of US$172.9m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Gaia boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Although Gaia made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$2.3m in EBIT over the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Gaia can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Gaia has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Gaia actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While Gaia does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$8.28m. The cherry on top was that in converted 117% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$2.7m. So is Gaia's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. We'd be motivated to research the stock further if we found out that Gaia insiders have bought shares recently. If you would too, then you're in luck, since today we're sharing our list of reported insider transactions for free.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

