These 4 Measures Indicate That Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Is Using Debt Safely

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Franklin Electric's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, Franklin Electric had US$284.8m of debt, up from US$223.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$38.6m in cash, and so its net debt is US$246.2m.

NasdaqGS:FELE Debt to Equity History July 27th 2022

A Look At Franklin Electric's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Franklin Electric had liabilities of US$491.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$227.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$38.6m in cash and US$229.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$450.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Franklin Electric has a market capitalization of US$3.87b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Franklin Electric has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.0. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 34.7 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Franklin Electric has boosted its EBIT by 35%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Franklin Electric can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Franklin Electric recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 86% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

The good news is that Franklin Electric's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that Franklin Electric is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So we're not worried about the use of a little leverage on the balance sheet. We'd be very excited to see if Franklin Electric insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

