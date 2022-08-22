These 4 Measures Indicate That Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Is Using Debt Safely

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Franklin Covey Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Franklin Covey had US$14.3m of debt in May 2022, down from US$20.0m, one year before. But it also has US$52.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$37.7m net cash. NYSE:FC Debt to Equity History August 22nd 2022

How Healthy Is Franklin Covey's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Franklin Covey had liabilities of US$128.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$24.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$52.1m as well as receivables valued at US$50.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$51.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Franklin Covey has a market capitalization of US$734.6m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Franklin Covey boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Franklin Covey grew its EBIT by 104% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Franklin Covey's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Franklin Covey has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Franklin Covey actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Franklin Covey's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$37.7m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$52m, being 308% of its EBIT. So is Franklin Covey's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Franklin Covey's earnings per share history for free.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

