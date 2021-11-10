These 4 Measures Indicate That Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Fossil Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Fossil Group had US$177.0m of debt in July 2021, down from US$267.0m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$252.3m in cash, so it actually has US$75.3m net cash.

A Look At Fossil Group's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:FOSL Debt to Equity History November 10th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Fossil Group had liabilities of US$521.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$406.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$252.3m as well as receivables valued at US$187.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$488.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$733.1m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Fossil Group's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Fossil Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We also note that Fossil Group improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$80m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Fossil Group will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Fossil Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last year, Fossil Group generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 99% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

Although Fossil Group's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$75.3m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$79m, being 99% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with Fossil Group's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Fossil Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

