These 4 Measures Indicate That Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Is Using Debt Safely

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Forward Air's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Forward Air had US$157.3m of debt, an increase on US$112.4m, over one year. However, it also had US$51.9m in cash, and so its net debt is US$105.4m.

A Look At Forward Air's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:FWRD Debt to Equity History November 30th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Forward Air had liabilities of US$158.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$356.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$51.9m as well as receivables valued at US$219.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$243.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Forward Air has a market capitalization of US$2.76b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Forward Air's net debt is only 0.62 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 29.1 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On top of that, Forward Air grew its EBIT by 69% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Forward Air's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Forward Air generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 85% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Forward Air's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! We think Forward Air is no more beholden to its lenders, than the birds are to birdwatchers. For investing nerds like us its balance sheet is almost charming. We'd be very excited to see if Forward Air insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

