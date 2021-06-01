These 4 Measures Indicate That Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Forward Air's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Forward Air had debt of US$112.4m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$138.3m over a year. However, it also had US$24.4m in cash, and so its net debt is US$88.0m.

How Healthy Is Forward Air's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:FWRD Debt to Equity History June 1st 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Forward Air had liabilities of US$169.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$302.0m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$24.4m in cash and US$203.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$243.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Forward Air shares are worth a total of US$2.65b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Forward Air's net debt is only 0.72 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 17.9 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. But the bad news is that Forward Air has seen its EBIT plunge 16% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Forward Air's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Forward Air recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 91% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

The good news is that Forward Air's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But we must concede we find its EBIT growth rate has the opposite effect. All these things considered, it appears that Forward Air can comfortably handle its current debt levels. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Forward Air that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

