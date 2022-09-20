These 4 Measures Indicate That Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Is Using Debt Extensively

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Foot Locker's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at July 2022 Foot Locker had debt of US$449.0m, up from US$102.0m in one year. However, it does have US$386.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$63.0m. NYSE:FL Debt to Equity History September 20th 2022

A Look At Foot Locker's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Foot Locker had liabilities of US$1.59b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.07b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$386.0m and US$136.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$4.13b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$3.68b, we think shareholders really should watch Foot Locker's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With debt at a measly 0.062 times EBITDA and EBIT covering interest a whopping 42.5 times, it's clear that Foot Locker is not a desperate borrower. So relative to past earnings, the debt load seems trivial. But the bad news is that Foot Locker has seen its EBIT plunge 11% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Foot Locker's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Foot Locker produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 66% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

We feel some trepidation about Foot Locker's difficulty level of total liabilities, but we've got positives to focus on, too. To wit both its interest cover and net debt to EBITDA were encouraging signs. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Foot Locker is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Foot Locker (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

