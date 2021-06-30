These 4 Measures Indicate That Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Flowers Foods's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Flowers Foods had debt of US$900.1m at the end of April 2021, a reduction from US$1.08b over a year. However, it does have US$250.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$649.5m.

A Look At Flowers Foods' Liabilities

NYSE:FLO Debt to Equity History June 30th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Flowers Foods had liabilities of US$461.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.40b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$250.6m as well as receivables valued at US$298.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.31b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Flowers Foods has a market capitalization of US$5.09b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Flowers Foods has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.3. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 28.2 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Also positive, Flowers Foods grew its EBIT by 20% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Flowers Foods can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Flowers Foods recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 88% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Happily, Flowers Foods's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Zooming out, Flowers Foods seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with Flowers Foods , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

