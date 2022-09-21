These 4 Measures Indicate That FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Is Using Debt Extensively

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does FirstEnergy Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that FirstEnergy had debt of US$21.1b at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$24.3b over a year. However, it does have US$478.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$20.6b. NYSE:FE Debt to Equity History September 21st 2022

A Look At FirstEnergy's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that FirstEnergy had liabilities of US$3.37b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$30.4b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$478.0m as well as receivables valued at US$1.39b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$31.9b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's huge US$23.6b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Weak interest cover of 2.1 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5 hit our confidence in FirstEnergy like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Given the debt load, it's hardly ideal that FirstEnergy's EBIT was pretty flat over the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine FirstEnergy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Considering the last three years, FirstEnergy actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Our View

On the face of it, FirstEnergy's level of total liabilities left us tentative about the stock, and its net debt to EBITDA was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. Having said that, its ability to grow its EBIT isn't such a worry. We should also note that Electric Utilities industry companies like FirstEnergy commonly do use debt without problems. After considering the datapoints discussed, we think FirstEnergy has too much debt. That sort of riskiness is ok for some, but it certainly doesn't float our boat. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 3 warning signs with FirstEnergy (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

