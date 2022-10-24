These 4 Measures Indicate That First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Is Using Debt Extensively

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is First Solar's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that First Solar had US$175.2m of debt in June 2022, down from US$280.0m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$1.85b in cash, so it actually has US$1.67b net cash.

A Look At First Solar's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that First Solar had liabilities of US$803.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$720.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.85b as well as receivables valued at US$489.9m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$811.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that First Solar has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, First Solar boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It is just as well that First Solar's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 75% over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if First Solar can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. First Solar may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, First Solar saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that First Solar has net cash of US$1.67b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So while First Solar does not have a great balance sheet, it's certainly not too bad. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with First Solar .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

