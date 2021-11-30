These 4 Measures Indicate That Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Is Using Debt Extensively

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Evergy's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Evergy had debt of US$10.8b, up from US$10.2b in one year. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

How Strong Is Evergy's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:EVRG Debt to Equity History November 30th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Evergy had liabilities of US$2.67b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$16.2b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$25.3m as well as receivables valued at US$398.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$18.4b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's huge US$15.0b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Evergy's debt is 4.7 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 3.8 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. On a slightly more positive note, Evergy grew its EBIT at 15% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Evergy can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Evergy reported free cash flow worth 8.5% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Our View

To be frank both Evergy's net debt to EBITDA and its track record of staying on top of its total liabilities make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But at least it's pretty decent at growing its EBIT; that's encouraging. It's also worth noting that Evergy is in the Electric Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Looking at the bigger picture, it seems clear to us that Evergy's use of debt is creating risks for the company. If everything goes well that may pay off but the downside of this debt is a greater risk of permanent losses. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Evergy you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

