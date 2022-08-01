These 4 Measures Indicate That EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Is Using Debt Safely

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is EPAM Systems's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2022 EPAM Systems had debt of US$40.5m, up from US$25.0m in one year. However, it does have US$1.28b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$1.24b.

NYSE:EPAM Debt to Equity History August 1st 2022

A Look At EPAM Systems' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that EPAM Systems had liabilities of US$683.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$270.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.28b as well as receivables valued at US$901.3m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$1.22b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that EPAM Systems could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, EPAM Systems boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, EPAM Systems grew its EBIT by 56% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if EPAM Systems can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While EPAM Systems has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, EPAM Systems recorded free cash flow worth 79% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that EPAM Systems has net cash of US$1.24b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And we liked the look of last year's 56% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think EPAM Systems's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for EPAM Systems you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

