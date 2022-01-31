These 4 Measures Indicate That Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Is Using Debt Safely

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Ensign Group's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Ensign Group had debt of US$144.2m, up from US$116.4m in one year. But it also has US$317.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$173.2m net cash.

A Look At Ensign Group's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Ensign Group had liabilities of US$483.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.35b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$317.5m and US$313.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.20b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Ensign Group has a market capitalization of US$4.05b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Ensign Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, Ensign Group grew its EBIT by 21% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ensign Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Ensign Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Ensign Group recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 80% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

Although Ensign Group's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$173.2m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$226m, being 80% of its EBIT. So we don't think Ensign Group's use of debt is risky. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Ensign Group's earnings per share history for free.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

