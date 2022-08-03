These 4 Measures Indicate That Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Is Using Debt Extensively

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Emergent BioSolutions's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Emergent BioSolutions had debt of US$825.2m at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$865.4m over a year. However, it also had US$358.1m in cash, and so its net debt is US$467.1m.

NYSE:EBS Debt to Equity History August 3rd 2022

A Look At Emergent BioSolutions' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Emergent BioSolutions had liabilities of US$276.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$945.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$358.1m and US$175.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$689.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Emergent BioSolutions has a market capitalization of US$1.51b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 1.3 and interest cover of 6.6 times, it seems to us that Emergent BioSolutions is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Emergent BioSolutions if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 55% cut to EBIT over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Emergent BioSolutions's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Emergent BioSolutions recorded free cash flow of 42% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Emergent BioSolutions's EBIT growth rate was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered cast it in a significantly better light. For example, its net debt to EBITDA is relatively strong. Taking the abovementioned factors together we do think Emergent BioSolutions's debt poses some risks to the business. While that debt can boost returns, we think the company has enough leverage now. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Emergent BioSolutions you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

