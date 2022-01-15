These 4 Measures Indicate That Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Ecolab's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Ecolab had debt of US$5.94b at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$6.91b over a year. However, it does have US$897.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$5.04b.

NYSE:ECL Debt to Equity History January 15th 2022

How Strong Is Ecolab's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Ecolab had liabilities of US$2.89b due within a year, and liabilities of US$8.07b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$897.9m and US$2.54b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$7.52b.

Given Ecolab has a humongous market capitalization of US$61.9b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Ecolab's net debt of 1.9 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 9.9 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. We saw Ecolab grow its EBIT by 5.3% in the last twelve months. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Ecolab can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Ecolab generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 81% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Happily, Ecolab's impressive conversion of EBIT to free cash flow implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its interest cover also supports that impression! Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Ecolab takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Ecolab has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

