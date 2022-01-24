These 4 Measures Indicate That Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Is Using Debt Extensively

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Ebix Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Ebix had debt of US$666.1m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$716.0m over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$101.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$565.1m.

NasdaqGS:EBIX Debt to Equity History January 24th 2022

How Healthy Is Ebix's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Ebix had liabilities of US$180.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$678.1m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$101.0m in cash and US$171.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$586.1m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$920.3m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Ebix's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Ebix has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.2 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 3.3 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. More concerning, Ebix saw its EBIT drop by 6.9% in the last twelve months. If it keeps going like that paying off its debt will be like running on a treadmill -- a lot of effort for not much advancement. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ebix's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Ebix recorded free cash flow of 44% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

To be frank both Ebix's interest cover and its track record of managing its debt, based on its EBITDA, make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But at least its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is not so bad. Once we consider all the factors above, together, it seems to us that Ebix's debt is making it a bit risky. Some people like that sort of risk, but we're mindful of the potential pitfalls, so we'd probably prefer it carry less debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Ebix (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

