These 4 Measures Indicate That Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Duluth Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Duluth Holdings had US$27.4m of debt at October 2021, down from US$119.9m a year prior. However, it does have US$20.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$7.06m.

NasdaqGS:DLTH Debt to Equity History February 12th 2022

A Look At Duluth Holdings' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Duluth Holdings had liabilities of US$116.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$186.2m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$20.4m as well as receivables valued at US$7.73m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$274.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Duluth Holdings has a market capitalization of US$473.8m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. But either way, Duluth Holdings has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Duluth Holdings has very little debt (net of cash), and boasts a debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.094 and EBIT of 10.3 times the interest expense. Indeed relative to its earnings its debt load seems light as a feather. On top of that, Duluth Holdings grew its EBIT by 88% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Duluth Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Duluth Holdings recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 85% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

The good news is that Duluth Holdings's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its level of total liabilities. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Duluth Holdings's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that Duluth Holdings insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

