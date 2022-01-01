These 4 Measures Indicate That Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Is Using Debt Safely

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Diodes's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Diodes had US$252.2m of debt in September 2021, down from US$418.6m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$287.9m in cash, so it actually has US$35.7m net cash.

A Look At Diodes' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:DIOD Debt to Equity History January 1st 2022

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Diodes had liabilities of US$444.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$380.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$287.9m in cash and US$348.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$188.2m.

Of course, Diodes has a market capitalization of US$4.94b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Diodes boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Diodes grew its EBIT by 77% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Diodes's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Diodes may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Diodes recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 85% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Diodes's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$35.7m. The cherry on top was that in converted 85% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$208m. So we don't think Diodes's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Diodes .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

