These 4 Measures Indicate That Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Is Using Debt Safely

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Datadog Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Datadog had US$737.2m in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$1.70b in cash, so it actually has US$966.4m net cash. NasdaqGS:DDOG Debt to Equity History September 6th 2022

How Healthy Is Datadog's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Datadog had liabilities of US$625.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$813.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.70b in cash and US$305.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$569.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Datadog's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$30.7b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Datadog has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Datadog turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$11m. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Datadog can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Datadog may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Datadog actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Datadog has US$966.4m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$354m, being 3,266% of its EBIT. So is Datadog's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Datadog is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.