These 4 Measures Indicate That CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is CVS Health's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that CVS Health had debt of US$63.6b at the end of December 2020, a reduction from US$67.7b over a year. However, it also had US$10.9b in cash, and so its net debt is US$52.7b.

A Look At CVS Health's Liabilities

NYSE:CVS Debt to Equity History April 13th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that CVS Health had liabilities of US$62.0b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$99.0b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$10.9b as well as receivables valued at US$21.7b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$128.4b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's massive market capitalization of US$97.1b, we think shareholders really should watch CVS Health's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

CVS Health has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 6.5 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. If CVS Health can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 16% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine CVS Health's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, CVS Health generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 86% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

On our analysis CVS Health's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. To be specific, it seems about as good at staying on top of its total liabilities as wet socks are at keeping your feet warm. It's also worth noting that CVS Health is in the Healthcare industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about CVS Health's debt levels. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - CVS Health has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.