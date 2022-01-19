These 4 Measures Indicate That Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Cutera's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Cutera had US$134.0m of debt, an increase on US$7.17m, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$162.5m in cash, so it actually has US$28.5m net cash.

NasdaqGS:CUTR Debt to Equity History January 19th 2022

How Strong Is Cutera's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Cutera had liabilities of US$63.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$150.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$162.5m and US$31.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$19.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Cutera has a market capitalization of US$629.9m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Cutera boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Notably, Cutera made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$6.1m in the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cutera can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Cutera may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last year, Cutera's free cash flow amounted to 35% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Cutera's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$28.5m. So we don't have any problem with Cutera's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Cutera (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

