These 4 Measures Indicate That CTS (NYSE:CTS) Is Using Debt Safely

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does CTS Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that CTS had US$50.0m in debt in March 2022; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$126.2m in cash, so it actually has US$76.2m net cash.

NYSE:CTS Debt to Equity History July 22nd 2022

How Strong Is CTS' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that CTS had liabilities of US$115.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$89.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$126.2m in cash and US$95.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$16.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that CTS' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$1.21b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that CTS has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

On top of that, CTS grew its EBIT by 52% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if CTS can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. CTS may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, CTS recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 99% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that CTS has net cash of US$76.2m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$68m, being 99% of its EBIT. So we don't think CTS's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for CTS that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

