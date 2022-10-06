These 4 Measures Indicate That Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Is Using Debt Safely

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Corteva Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Corteva had debt of US$1.99b, up from US$1.78b in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$2.66b in cash, so it actually has US$663.0m net cash. NYSE:CTVA Debt to Equity History October 6th 2022

A Look At Corteva's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Corteva had liabilities of US$7.86b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$6.98b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.66b and US$6.97b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$5.21b.

Of course, Corteva has a titanic market capitalization of US$44.2b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Corteva also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Corteva has boosted its EBIT by 31%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Corteva can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Corteva may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Corteva produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 65% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

Although Corteva's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$663.0m. And we liked the look of last year's 31% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Corteva's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Corteva has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

