These 4 Measures Indicate That Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Is Using Debt Safely

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Copart's Debt?

As you can see below, Copart had US$408.9m of debt, at October 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$1.30b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$889.4m.

NasdaqGS:CPRT Debt to Equity History February 10th 2022

How Healthy Is Copart's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Copart had liabilities of US$491.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$633.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.30b as well as receivables valued at US$116.8m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$290.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Copart's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$31.1b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Succinctly put, Copart boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Copart has boosted its EBIT by 42%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Copart's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Copart may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Copart's free cash flow amounted to 47% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Copart has US$889.4m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 42% over the last year. So is Copart's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Another factor that would give us confidence in Copart would be if insiders have been buying shares: if you're conscious of that signal too, you can find out instantly by clicking this link.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

