These 4 Measures Indicate That CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Is Using Debt Extensively

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is CNH Industrial's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 CNH Industrial had US$26.1b of debt, an increase on US$24.9b, over one year. However, it also had US$8.49b in cash, and so its net debt is US$17.6b.

How Strong Is CNH Industrial's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CNHI Debt to Equity History April 12th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that CNH Industrial had liabilities of US$21.8b due within a year, and liabilities of US$21.9b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$8.49b as well as receivables valued at US$506.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$34.7b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$21.2b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, CNH Industrial would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.5, it's fair to say CNH Industrial does have a significant amount of debt. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 3.7 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. Even worse, CNH Industrial saw its EBIT tank 60% over the last 12 months. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if CNH Industrial can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, CNH Industrial actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

On the face of it, CNH Industrial's EBIT growth rate left us tentative about the stock, and its level of total liabilities was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But at least it's pretty decent at converting EBIT to free cash flow; that's encouraging. Overall, it seems to us that CNH Industrial's balance sheet is really quite a risk to the business. So we're almost as wary of this stock as a hungry kitten is about falling into its owner's fish pond: once bitten, twice shy, as they say. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with CNH Industrial .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

