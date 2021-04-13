These 4 Measures Indicate That Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Citrix Systems's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Citrix Systems had US$1.73b of debt, up from US$742.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$877.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$855.6m.

A Look At Citrix Systems' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:CTXS Debt to Equity History April 13th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Citrix Systems had liabilities of US$2.15b due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.63b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$877.0m and US$895.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$3.01b.

Of course, Citrix Systems has a titanic market capitalization of US$17.5b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Citrix Systems has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.2. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 10.1 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. The good news is that Citrix Systems has increased its EBIT by 8.4% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Citrix Systems's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Citrix Systems actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

Citrix Systems's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its interest cover is also very heartening. Zooming out, Citrix Systems seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Citrix Systems that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

