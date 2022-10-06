These 4 Measures Indicate That Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Is Using Debt Extensively

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Chesapeake Utilities's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Chesapeake Utilities had debt of US$744.3m, up from US$681.4m in one year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash. NYSE:CPK Debt to Equity History October 6th 2022

A Look At Chesapeake Utilities' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Chesapeake Utilities had liabilities of US$287.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.01b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$4.19m as well as receivables valued at US$68.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.23b.

Chesapeake Utilities has a market capitalization of US$2.07b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Chesapeake Utilities has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 6.5 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Chesapeake Utilities grew its EBIT by 7.9% in the last year. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Chesapeake Utilities's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Chesapeake Utilities recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Our View

Chesapeake Utilities's struggle to convert EBIT to free cash flow had us second guessing its balance sheet strength, but the other data-points we considered were relatively redeeming. For example, its EBIT growth rate is relatively strong. It's also worth noting that Chesapeake Utilities is in the Gas Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. When we consider all the factors discussed, it seems to us that Chesapeake Utilities is taking some risks with its use of debt. So while that leverage does boost returns on equity, we wouldn't really want to see it increase from here. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Chesapeake Utilities has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

