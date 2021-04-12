These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is CenterPoint Energy's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that CenterPoint Energy had debt of US$13.5b at the end of December 2020, a reduction from US$15.1b over a year. On the flip side, it has US$1.06b in cash leading to net debt of about US$12.4b.

How Healthy Is CenterPoint Energy's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CNP Debt to Equity History April 12th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that CenterPoint Energy had liabilities of US$4.83b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$20.3b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.06b in cash and US$1.26b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$22.8b.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$12.8b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, CenterPoint Energy would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

CenterPoint Energy shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (5.5), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 2.3 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Notably, CenterPoint Energy's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, which isn't ideal given the debt load. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if CenterPoint Energy can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, CenterPoint Energy burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

On the face of it, CenterPoint Energy's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow left us tentative about the stock, and its level of total liabilities was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. Having said that, its ability to grow its EBIT isn't such a worry. We should also note that Integrated Utilities industry companies like CenterPoint Energy commonly do use debt without problems. Taking into account all the aforementioned factors, it looks like CenterPoint Energy has too much debt. That sort of riskiness is ok for some, but it certainly doesn't float our boat. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for CenterPoint Energy (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

