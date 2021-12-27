These 4 Measures Indicate That Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Is Using Debt Safely

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Cavco Industries's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Cavco Industries had US$13.2m in debt in October 2021; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$243.2m in cash, so it actually has US$229.9m net cash.

A Look At Cavco Industries' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:CVCO Debt to Equity History December 27th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Cavco Industries had liabilities of US$282.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$39.9m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$243.2m in cash and US$72.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$6.99m.

This state of affairs indicates that Cavco Industries' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$2.78b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Cavco Industries also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Cavco Industries has boosted its EBIT by 75%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cavco Industries can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Cavco Industries has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Cavco Industries generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 90% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Cavco Industries has US$229.9m in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$93m, being 90% of its EBIT. So is Cavco Industries's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Cavco Industries you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

