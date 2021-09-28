These 4 Measures Indicate That California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Is Using Debt Extensively

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does California Water Service Group Carry?

As you can see below, California Water Service Group had US$1.21b of debt, at June 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$66.5m in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.14b.

How Strong Is California Water Service Group's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CWT Debt to Equity History September 28th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that California Water Service Group had liabilities of US$362.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.18b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$66.5m as well as receivables valued at US$143.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$2.34b.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$3.04b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on California Water Service Group's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

California Water Service Group has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.8 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.5 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Pleasingly, California Water Service Group is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 136% gain in the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if California Water Service Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, California Water Service Group burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

California Water Service Group's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and net debt to EBITDA definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But its EBIT growth rate tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. We should also note that Water Utilities industry companies like California Water Service Group commonly do use debt without problems. When we consider all the factors discussed, it seems to us that California Water Service Group is taking some risks with its use of debt. So while that leverage does boost returns on equity, we wouldn't really want to see it increase from here. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for California Water Service Group (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

