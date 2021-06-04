These 4 Measures Indicate That Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Builders FirstSource's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Builders FirstSource had debt of US$1.66b, up from US$1.55b in one year. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

How Strong Is Builders FirstSource's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:BLDR Debt to Equity History June 4th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Builders FirstSource had liabilities of US$1.86b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.53b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$19.1m and US$1.85b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$2.53b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Builders FirstSource has a market capitalization of US$8.75b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Builders FirstSource's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.7 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 6.6 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Builders FirstSource has boosted its EBIT by 96%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Builders FirstSource's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Builders FirstSource recorded free cash flow of 45% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

The good news is that Builders FirstSource's demonstrated ability to grow its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And its interest cover is good too. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that Builders FirstSource can handle its debt fairly comfortably. Of course, while this leverage can enhance returns on equity, it does bring more risk, so it's worth keeping an eye on this one. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Builders FirstSource (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

