These 4 Measures Indicate That Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Bright Horizons Family Solutions's Debt?

As you can see below, Bright Horizons Family Solutions had US$985.0m of debt at June 2022, down from US$1.03b a year prior. However, it also had US$270.4m in cash, and so its net debt is US$714.6m. NYSE:BFAM Debt to Equity History September 5th 2022

How Healthy Is Bright Horizons Family Solutions' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Bright Horizons Family Solutions had liabilities of US$599.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.81b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$270.4m and US$172.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.96b.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a market capitalization of US$3.81b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions's debt is 2.8 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 4.6 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. We also note that Bright Horizons Family Solutions improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$151m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Bright Horizons Family Solutions can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Bright Horizons Family Solutions actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

On our analysis Bright Horizons Family Solutions's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. For example, its net debt to EBITDA makes us a little nervous about its debt. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Bright Horizons Family Solutions is managing its debt quite well. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Bright Horizons Family Solutions is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

