These 4 Measures Indicate That Bluegreen Vacations Holding (NYSE:BVH) Is Using Debt Extensively

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE:BVH) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Bluegreen Vacations Holding's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Bluegreen Vacations Holding had US$721.7m of debt in March 2021, down from US$822.9m, one year before. However, it does have US$199.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$522.6m.

A Look At Bluegreen Vacations Holding's Liabilities

NYSE:BVH Debt to Equity History June 30th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Bluegreen Vacations Holding had liabilities of US$119.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$849.5m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$199.2m and US$405.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$364.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$376.5m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Bluegreen Vacations Holding's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (14.1), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.38 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. Even worse, Bluegreen Vacations Holding saw its EBIT tank 71% over the last 12 months. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Bluegreen Vacations Holding can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Bluegreen Vacations Holding recorded free cash flow worth 71% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

To be frank both Bluegreen Vacations Holding's interest cover and its track record of (not) growing its EBIT make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But on the bright side, its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. We're quite clear that we consider Bluegreen Vacations Holding to be really rather risky, as a result of its balance sheet health. So we're almost as wary of this stock as a hungry kitten is about falling into its owner's fish pond: once bitten, twice shy, as they say. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Bluegreen Vacations Holding is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

