These 4 Measures Indicate That Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Is Using Debt Safely

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Bio-Techne Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Bio-Techne had debt of US$306.7m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$338.2m over a year. On the flip side, it has US$235.1m in cash leading to net debt of about US$71.6m.

NasdaqGS:TECH Debt to Equity History January 26th 2022

A Look At Bio-Techne's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Bio-Techne had liabilities of US$134.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$489.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$235.1m in cash and US$147.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$240.6m.

This state of affairs indicates that Bio-Techne's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$14.5b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Carrying virtually no net debt, Bio-Techne has a very light debt load indeed.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Bio-Techne has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.23. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 21.0 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On top of that, Bio-Techne grew its EBIT by 57% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Bio-Techne's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Bio-Techne actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

The good news is that Bio-Techne's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. We think Bio-Techne is no more beholden to its lenders, than the birds are to birdwatchers. For investing nerds like us its balance sheet is almost charming. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Bio-Techne has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

