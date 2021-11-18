These 4 Measures Indicate That Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Beasley Broadcast Group's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Beasley Broadcast Group had US$303.4m of debt, an increase on US$260.1m, over one year. However, it does have US$48.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$255.3m.

How Strong Is Beasley Broadcast Group's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:BBGI Debt to Equity History November 18th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Beasley Broadcast Group had liabilities of US$43.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$467.2m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$48.1m as well as receivables valued at US$47.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$415.7m.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$67.0m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Beasley Broadcast Group would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Weak interest cover of 0.95 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.5 hit our confidence in Beasley Broadcast Group like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. One redeeming factor for Beasley Broadcast Group is that it turned last year's EBIT loss into a gain of US$23m, over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Beasley Broadcast Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. During the last year, Beasley Broadcast Group burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

On the face of it, Beasley Broadcast Group's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow left us tentative about the stock, and its level of total liabilities was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. Having said that, its ability to grow its EBIT isn't such a worry. Considering all the factors previously mentioned, we think that Beasley Broadcast Group really is carrying too much debt. To our minds, that means the stock is rather high risk, and probably one to avoid; but to each their own (investing) style. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Beasley Broadcast Group (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

