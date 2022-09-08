These 4 Measures Indicate That AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Is Using Debt Extensively

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is AZZ's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of May 2022, AZZ had US$1.61b of debt, up from US$185.4m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$101.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.51b. NYSE:AZZ Debt to Equity History September 8th 2022

How Strong Is AZZ's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that AZZ had liabilities of US$334.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.76b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$101.0m in cash and US$411.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.58b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$1.04b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, AZZ would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

AZZ's net debt to EBITDA ratio is 8.9 which suggests rather high debt levels, but its interest cover of 9.9 times suggests the debt is easily serviced. Our best guess is that the company does indeed have significant debt obligations. We note that AZZ grew its EBIT by 23% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine AZZ's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, AZZ generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 84% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

While AZZ's net debt to EBITDA has us nervous. For example, its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and EBIT growth rate give us some confidence in its ability to manage its debt. We think that AZZ's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for AZZ you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

