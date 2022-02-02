These 4 Measures Indicate That Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Is Using Debt Safely

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Applied Materials's Debt?

As you can see below, Applied Materials had US$5.45b of debt, at October 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$5.46b in cash, so it actually has US$7.00m net cash.

NasdaqGS:AMAT Debt to Equity History February 2nd 2022

How Healthy Is Applied Materials' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Applied Materials had liabilities of US$6.34b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$7.23b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$5.46b in cash and US$5.15b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$2.97b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Applied Materials shares are worth a very impressive total of US$123.1b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Applied Materials also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Applied Materials has boosted its EBIT by 62%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Applied Materials can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Applied Materials has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Applied Materials produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 73% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Applied Materials's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$7.00m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 62% over the last year. So is Applied Materials's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with Applied Materials , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.