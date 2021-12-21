These 4 Measures Indicate That ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Is Using Debt Safely

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is ANSYS's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 ANSYS had US$753.5m of debt, an increase on US$423.8m, over one year. However, it does have US$1.08b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$327.9m.

How Strong Is ANSYS' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ANSS Debt to Equity History December 21st 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that ANSYS had liabilities of US$600.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.04b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.08b as well as receivables valued at US$624.8m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$70.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to ANSYS' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$33.7b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Succinctly put, ANSYS boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, ANSYS grew its EBIT by 27% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if ANSYS can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. ANSYS may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, ANSYS actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case ANSYS has US$327.9m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$592m, being 102% of its EBIT. So is ANSYS's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of ANSYS's earnings per share history for free.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

