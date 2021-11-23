These 4 Measures Indicate That ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Is Using Debt Extensively

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is ANI Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that ANI Pharmaceuticals had US$209.9m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$15.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$194.7m.

A Look At ANI Pharmaceuticals' Liabilities

NasdaqGM:ANIP Debt to Equity History November 23rd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that ANI Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$84.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$194.2m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$15.3m as well as receivables valued at US$106.7m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$157.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because ANI Pharmaceuticals is worth US$538.7m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While ANI Pharmaceuticals's debt to EBITDA ratio (3.6) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 0.90, suggesting high leverage. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. One redeeming factor for ANI Pharmaceuticals is that it turned last year's EBIT loss into a gain of US$9.0m, over the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ANI Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. During the last year, ANI Pharmaceuticals burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

On the face of it, ANI Pharmaceuticals's interest cover left us tentative about the stock, and its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But at least its level of total liabilities is not so bad. Looking at the bigger picture, it seems clear to us that ANI Pharmaceuticals's use of debt is creating risks for the company. If everything goes well that may pay off but the downside of this debt is a greater risk of permanent losses. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with ANI Pharmaceuticals (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

