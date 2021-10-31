These 4 Measures Indicate That Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) Is Using Debt Safely

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Alarm.com Holdings's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2021 Alarm.com Holdings had US$416.9m of debt, an increase on US$112.0m, over one year. But it also has US$662.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$245.8m net cash.

A Look At Alarm.com Holdings' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:ALRM Debt to Equity History October 31st 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Alarm.com Holdings had liabilities of US$104.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$467.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$662.7m as well as receivables valued at US$92.6m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$183.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Alarm.com Holdings could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Alarm.com Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

And we also note warmly that Alarm.com Holdings grew its EBIT by 14% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Alarm.com Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Alarm.com Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Alarm.com Holdings recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 92% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Alarm.com Holdings has net cash of US$245.8m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$83m, being 92% of its EBIT. So we don't think Alarm.com Holdings's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Alarm.com Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

