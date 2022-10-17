These 4 Measures Indicate That Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Alarm.com Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Alarm.com Holdings had US$488.8m of debt, an increase on US$416.9m, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$643.4m in cash, so it actually has US$154.6m net cash.

How Healthy Is Alarm.com Holdings' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Alarm.com Holdings had liabilities of US$141.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$536.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$643.4m as well as receivables valued at US$108.3m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$73.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Alarm.com Holdings has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Alarm.com Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Alarm.com Holdings if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 23% cut to EBIT over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Alarm.com Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Alarm.com Holdings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Alarm.com Holdings recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 80% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Alarm.com Holdings has net cash of US$154.6m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 80% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$36m. So we are not troubled with Alarm.com Holdings's debt use. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Alarm.com Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

