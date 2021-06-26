These 4 Measures Indicate That AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does AdvanSix Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that AdvanSix had debt of US$246.0m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$337.0m over a year. However, it also had US$14.1m in cash, and so its net debt is US$231.9m.

A Look At AdvanSix's Liabilities

NYSE:ASIX Debt to Equity History June 26th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that AdvanSix had liabilities of US$259.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$508.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$14.1m and US$149.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$604.3m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$833.7m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on AdvanSix's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

AdvanSix's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.5 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 11.9 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. In addition to that, we're happy to report that AdvanSix has boosted its EBIT by 63%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine AdvanSix's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, AdvanSix recorded free cash flow of 39% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Both AdvanSix's ability to to grow its EBIT and its interest cover gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. On the other hand, its level of total liabilities makes us a little less comfortable about its debt. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that AdvanSix is managing its debt quite well. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with AdvanSix , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

