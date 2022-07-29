These 4 Measures Indicate That Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Is Using Debt Extensively

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Advance Auto Parts's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of April 2022, Advance Auto Parts had US$1.19b of debt, up from US$1.03b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$138.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.05b.

NYSE:AAP Debt to Equity History July 29th 2022

A Look At Advance Auto Parts' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Advance Auto Parts had liabilities of US$5.05b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$4.04b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$138.7m and US$957.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$8.00b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its very significant market capitalization of US$11.5b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Advance Auto Parts' use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Advance Auto Parts has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.96. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 21.0 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On the other hand, Advance Auto Parts's EBIT dived 16%, over the last year. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Advance Auto Parts's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Advance Auto Parts recorded free cash flow worth 65% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Advance Auto Parts's EBIT growth rate and level of total liabilities definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But its interest cover tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Advance Auto Parts is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Advance Auto Parts has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

