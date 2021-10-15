These 4 Measures Indicate That ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is ACM Research's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2021 ACM Research had debt of US$42.7m, up from US$25.8m in one year. However, it does have US$101.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$58.8m.

How Healthy Is ACM Research's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:ACMR Debt to Equity History October 15th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that ACM Research had liabilities of US$162.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$27.3m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$101.5m in cash and US$82.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$5.85m.

This state of affairs indicates that ACM Research's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$2.02b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, ACM Research also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

The good news is that ACM Research has increased its EBIT by 6.6% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ACM Research's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. ACM Research may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, ACM Research saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about ACM Research's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$58.8m. And it also grew its EBIT by 6.6% over the last year. So we are not troubled with ACM Research's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example ACM Research has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.