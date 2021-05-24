These 4 Measures Indicate That Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Accuray's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Accuray had US$183.0m of debt in March 2021, down from US$190.7m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$126.3m, its net debt is less, at about US$56.7m.

How Healthy Is Accuray's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ARAY Debt to Equity History May 24th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Accuray had liabilities of US$193.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$215.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$126.3m in cash and US$70.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$211.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Accuray is worth US$412.9m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Even though Accuray's debt is only 1.9, its interest cover is really very low at 1.3. This does suggest the company is paying fairly high interest rates. In any case, it's safe to say the company has meaningful debt. Pleasingly, Accuray is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 121% gain in the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Accuray can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Accuray recorded free cash flow worth 51% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

When it comes to the balance sheet, the standout positive for Accuray was the fact that it seems able to grow its EBIT confidently. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. In particular, interest cover gives us cold feet. It's also worth noting that Accuray is in the Medical Equipment industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Accuray is managing its debt quite well. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Accuray (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

