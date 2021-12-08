These 4 Measures Indicate That Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Is Using Debt Safely

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Abbott Laboratories's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Abbott Laboratories had US$18.4b of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$9.69b in cash leading to net debt of about US$8.71b.

NYSE:ABT Debt to Equity History December 8th 2021

A Look At Abbott Laboratories' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Abbott Laboratories had liabilities of US$12.9b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$26.3b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$9.69b as well as receivables valued at US$6.41b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$23.1b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Abbott Laboratories has a humongous market capitalization of US$234.2b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Abbott Laboratories's net debt is only 0.70 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 17.8 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On top of that, Abbott Laboratories grew its EBIT by 97% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Abbott Laboratories can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Abbott Laboratories recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 99% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Abbott Laboratories's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. We would also note that Medical Equipment industry companies like Abbott Laboratories commonly do use debt without problems. It looks Abbott Laboratories has no trouble standing on its own two feet, and it has no reason to fear its lenders. For investing nerds like us its balance sheet is almost charming. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Abbott Laboratories that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

