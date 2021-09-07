These 4 Measures Indicate That A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Is Using Debt Safely

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does A. O. Smith Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that A. O. Smith had US$106.4m of debt in June 2021, down from US$281.1m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$581.9m in cash, so it actually has US$475.5m net cash.

A Look At A. O. Smith's Liabilities

NYSE:AOS Debt to Equity History September 7th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that A. O. Smith had liabilities of US$907.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$416.9m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$581.9m in cash and US$607.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$135.0m.

Having regard to A. O. Smith's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$11.7b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, A. O. Smith also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that A. O. Smith has boosted its EBIT by 47%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if A. O. Smith can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. A. O. Smith may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, A. O. Smith recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 89% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about A. O. Smith's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$475.5m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$516m, being 89% of its EBIT. So is A. O. Smith's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. We'd be very excited to see if A. O. Smith insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

